KKR vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the triumph, KKR also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

In a contest reduced to 16 overs per side due to rain, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to field first. Kolkata recovered from a poor start to post 157-7. In their chase, Mumbai crumbled from 65 for no loss to 139-8.

Ishan Kishan (40 off 22) got Mumbai Indians off to a solid start, smashing five fours and two sixes. However, once he was dismissed, the wheels came off, as the chasing side lost eight wickets for 72 runs.

Kishan's dangerous innings came to an end when he miscued an attempted big hit off Sunil Narine in the seventh over. Rohit Sharma's (19 off 24) misery ended when he top-edged a sweep off Varun Chakravarthy. Suryakumar Yadav (11) then slapped a delivery from Andre Russell to deep square leg.

Hardik Pandya's (2) horror run continued, as he chipped a catch off Chakravarthy to short third man.

Tim David (0) then dragged a cutter from Russell to deep midwicket. Tilak Varma (32 off 17) kept fighting till the end, but his valiant effort ended in the last over when he was caught behind off Harshit Rana.

KKR recover from poor start to post competitive total

Sent into bat by MI after the toss had taken place following a two-hour rain delay, Kolkata Knight Riders lost Phil Salt for 6 as he was deceived by a slower ball from Nuwan Thushara. Narine (0) then left a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah alone, which swung back late to knock him over.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (7) was bowled by Anshul Kamboj as he walked too far across his stumps. At 40-3, Kolkata Knight Riders were in a spot of bother. However, Venkatesh Iyer (42 off 21), Russell (24 off 14) and Rinku Singh (20 off 12) helped the team recover.

Nitish Rana (33 off 23) was not at his fluent best but also played a crucial knock before getting run out.

KKR vs MI: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Venkatesh excelled for KKR with the bat again, smashing six fours and two sixes. Russell chipped in with a cameo and two wickets. Leg-spinner Chakravarthy was brilliant with figures of 2-17 in four overs.

For MI, Bumrah and Piyush Chawla claimed two wickets each. In the chase, Kishan and Varma gave the side hope with fighting knocks.

Chakravarthy, though, was named the Player of the Match for his splendid bowling.

