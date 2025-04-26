KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 44 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Defending champions KKR have had an underwhelming campaign so far. They have won only three of their eight matches and are seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. PBKS have fared slightly better. They are in fifth place, with five wins and three defeats.

Kolkata will need their batters to come to the party before it is too late. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane has done a good job, but most of the others have been inconsistent. Vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer is yet to prove his worth, having been purchased for a whopping ₹23.75 crore at the mega auction. Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell has also been a major disappointment with the bat.

Punjab have been a mixed bag in IPL 2025. The likes of Priyansh Arya and skipper Shreyas Iyer have had their moments, but the consistency has been missing. PBKS have also struggled because the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis have failed to deliver the goods with the bat. Punjab, would, however, be pleased be with the performance of their bowlers.

Today's KKR vs PBKS toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Shreyas Iyer said:

"We are batting first since we are playing on the same wicket as the last wicket KKR played on. Can see a few cracks as well.”

For Punjab, Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai are back. For KKR, Rovman Powell comes in Moeen Ali and Chetan Sakariya for Ramandeep Singh.

KKR vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: , Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey

Today's KKR vs PBKS pitch report

“The pitch looks like a pretty decent one. There are a few bare patches around the good length area and there is some grass around it as well. This is the third game being played on this strip and run-scoring has not been easy. Bowlers need to hit hard lengths, which could make life tricky for batters.” - Matthew Hayden and Graeme Swann

Today's KKR vs PBKS match players list

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh , Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Chetan Sakariya, Mayank Markande, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell

Punjab Kings squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

KKR vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Anish Sahasrabudhe

TV umpire: Akshay Totre

Match Referee: Rajiv Seth

