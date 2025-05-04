KKR vs RR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 53 of IPL 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, May 4. Defending champions KKR are seventh in the points table, with nine points from 10 games. RR, who have already been eliminated from the playoffs race, are eighth in the points table, with six points from 11 games.
After a no result in the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Kolkata kept their faint qualification hopes alive with a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Batting first, KKR put up 204-9 on the board in their 20 overs. In the chase, DC seemed in control at 136-3 in the 14th over, but Sunil Narine (3-29) turned the game on its head with an excellent spell.
Rajasthan were hammered by Mumbai Indians (MI) by 100 runs in their last match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, which officially confirmed their elimination from the playoffs. In yet another disappointing performance, they conceded 217-2 bowling first and were then bundled out for 117 in 16.1 overs.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record in IPL
Kolkata and Rajasthan have met 31 times in the IPL, with KKR having a 15-14 lead in the head-to-head battle. Two matches between the teams have ended in no result. Kolkata beat Rajasthan by eight wickets when the teams met in the first half in Guwahati.
Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:
Matches Played - 31
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 15
Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 14
Matches with No Result - 2
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record at Eden Gardens
Kolkata and Rajasthan have met 11 times in the IPL at the Eden Gardens, with KKR having a 6-4 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match produced no result. Rajasthan beat Kolkata by two wickets, chasing 224, when the sides met last year at the venue.
Matches Played - 11
Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 6
Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 4
Matches with No Result - 1
Last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals matches
Both Kolkata and Rajasthan have won two matches each of the last five IPL games they have played against each other. The other match was abandoned without the toss being held.
Here's a summary of the last five Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals games.
- KKR (153/2) beat RR (151/9) by 8 wickets, March 26, 2025
- RR vs KKR - No result (abandoned with toss), May 19, 2024
- RR (224/8) beat KKR (223/6) by 2 wickets, April 16, 2024
- RR (151/1) beat KKR (149/8) by 9 wickets, May 11, 2023
- KKR (158/) beat RR (152/5) by 7 wickets, May 2, 2022
