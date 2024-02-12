"KL Rahul might bat at No. 4, Nicholas Pooran can bat at No. 3" - Sunil Gavaskar says Lucknow Super Giants' batting is sorted heading into IPL 2024

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Nicholas Pooran should bat at the No. 3 position if KL Rahul plays at No. 4 for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2024.

Rahul will reportedly bat in the middle order for LSG in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League to put forth his case for a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. The Lucknow-based franchise has traded in Devdutt Padikkal from the Rajasthan Royals (RR), presumably with an eye on using him as an opening batter.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked how the Lucknow Super Giants' batting would pan out if Rahul plays in the middle order. He responded:

"They are a good team. They have been a team which has somehow always played above their potential. If they continue to do that, they will be in the periphery of the top four all the time. KL Rahul might bat at No. 4, Nicholas Pooran can bat at No. 3."

The former India captain urged Pooran to bat at No. 3.

"Nicholas Pooran, the more overs that he gets, the more destructive he can be. I saw in the Major League Cricket, he was just sensational. So clearly I think Pooran needs to get a few more overs," he reasoned.

Gavaskar opined that LSG have a formidable batting lineup. He elaborated:

"Quinton de Kock, the opening bat. Devdutt Padikkal, who they have bought, might be the opener with him. So I think their batting seems to be definitely sorted. It's the bowling where they need to do a little bit more so that they continue to be in the top four."

Apart from Quinton de Kock, LSG have an overseas opening option in Kyle Mayers. While Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya are expected to bat in the middle order alongside Rahul and Pooran, they can choose between Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Prerak Mankad for their remaining batting positions.

"Good chance of being there" - Sunil Gavaskar on the Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2024 playoff qualification prospects

The Lucknow Super Giants qualified for the playoffs in their first two seasons of the IPL. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sunil Gavaskar was further asked about the Lucknow Super Giants' playoff qualification prospects. He replied:

"Good chance of being there. They have somebody who will really egg them on in Justin Langer, somebody who played his cricket totally with his heart on his sleeve. If the players can do the same for Lucknow, then certainly they will be in with a good chance."

LSG finished the league phase in the third position in the last two seasons of the IPL. They were knocked out in the Eliminator on both occasions, by the Royal Challengers in IPL 2023 and by the Mumbai Indians last year.

