Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of KKR and SRH's last match in IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the match on Thursday, March 3.

The two teams have locked horns 28 times in IPL, with the Knight Riders leading the SunRisers 19-9 in head-to-head clashes. Defending champions KKR beat SRH by eight wickets in a one-sided IPL 2024 final to lift their third trophy. It was their third consecutive win over the Orange Army in the same season.

Batting first, the SunRisers were bundled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. Andre Russell starred with the ball, returning with figures of 3/19 in his 2.3 overs. Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana also bagged two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Arora, Sunil Narine, and Varun Chakaravarthy scalped one each.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins top-scored with 24 runs off 19 balls, while Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Reddy chipped in with 20 (23), 16 (17), and 13 (10), respectively.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final scorecard.

Chasing 114, KKR achieved the target with 9.3 overs in hand. Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz struck 39 off 32 balls, including two sixes and five boundaries. Venkatesh Iyer also chipped in with an unbeaten 52 off 26, comprising three sixes and four boundaries. Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed picked up one wicket each for the SunRisers.

KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 final scorecard.

KKR's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

KKR lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in their last IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, March 31. This was the second loss for the Ajinkya Rahane-led side after losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener. Their only win so far has come against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Asked to bat first, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 116 in 16.2 overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored with 26 off 16 balls, while Ramandeep Singh, Manish Pandey, and Rinku Singh contributed 22 (12), 19 (14), and 17 (14), respectively, but failed to make the most of their starts. As a result, the entire batting order failed to reach a respectable total.

Ashwani Kumar impressed on his debut, returning with excellent figures of 4/24 in his three overs for Mumbai, while Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets. Captain Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur, and Mitchell Santner bagged one wicket each.

KKR vs MI IPL 2025 scorecard.

Chasing 117, MI achieved the target with 7.1 overs to spare. Ryan Rickelton led the chase with an unbeaten 62 off 41 balls, hitting five maximums and four boundaries. Suryakumar Yadav also stayed unbeaten on 27 (9), hitting two sixes and three fours. Rohit Sharma and Will Jacks threw good starts, perishing for 13 (12) and 16 (17), respectively. Andre Russell was the only successful bowler for KKR, returning with two wickets.

KKR vs MI IPL 2025 scorecard.

SRH's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

SRH lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by seven wickets in their last IPL 2025 clash in Vizag on March 30. This was their second consecutive defeat after losing to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets following their win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their season opener.

Batting first, SRH were bundled out for 163 in 18.4 overs. Mitchell Starc starred with the ball, returning with figures of 5/35 in his 3.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav ably supported him with 3/22. Mohit Sharma also bagged one wicket.

Aniket Verma produced a fighting display with the bat, scoring a quickfire 74 off 41 deliveries, including six maximums and five boundaries. Heinrich Klaasen and Travis Head also chipped in with 32 (19) and 22 (12), respectively.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Capitals won the game with four overs to spare. Openers Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk provided a stunning start, scoring 50 (27) and 38 (32), respectively. The duo put on an 81-run partnership for the opening wicket. Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs also chipped in with 34* (18), 15 (5), and 21* (14), respectively.

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 scorecard.

Zeeshan Ansari bagged all three wickets for the SunRisers.

