Lasith Malinga can’t stop laughing as star MI batter dons superman suit ahead of IPL 2025 clash against SRH [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Lasith Malinga was left in stitches as star batter Tilak Varma donned a supermain suit ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The two teams will face off in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23.

While MI were travelling for their game against SRH, Tilak Varma was spotted in an innovative and never-seen before superman suit with the team's logo and colors as well.

Bowling coach Lasith Malinga, who was beside the batter, could not hold back his laughter after looking at his outfit. Watch the video of the funny moment here:

Tilak Varma has been one of the key players for Mumbai Indians this season. He has scored 231 runs from six innings at an average of 46.20 and a strike-rate of 141.71 with two half-centuries and top score of 59.

MI look to continue dominant run after comeback

Mumbai Indians have often started their campaign slowly, and this season has been the same. They began with a loss against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings. Their next game against Gujarat Titans also resulted in a defeat.

While they managed to win their first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match, their next two matches also ended in defeats, against Lucknow Super Giants an Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With four losses in their first five games, they were struggling in the bottom half. However, MI have made a stellar comeback with three consecutive wins heading into the game against SRH.

They beat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings. The five-time champions will be eager to make it a double over SRH and continue their winning streak. They now have four wins and as many defeats from eight matches and are much better placed than where they were earlier in the tournament.

With the top half of the table closely packed and not much to separate the teams, it will be important for MI to build on the momentum and register another win here.

