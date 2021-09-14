Lasith Malinga officially announces his retirement from all forms of the game

Sri Lankan pace sensation Lasith Malinga confirmed today that he will retire from all forms of the game. Malinga had already retired from Tests and one-day internationals earlier.

Many had doubts about whether Malinga was refraining from playing any cricket in order to keep his body fit for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, he was not selected for the World Cup squad.

Malinga took to his Twitter and YouTube accounts to announce his retirement. He called it a 'special day' and spoke about his career and the teams that he had been a part of.

Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come.https://t.co/JgGWhETRwm #LasithMalinga #Ninety9 — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) September 14, 2021

In the YouTube video, Malinga thanked each and every team that he had represented in his T20 career. He said:

"Today is a very special day for me because I want to thank each and everyone who supported me and blessed me throughout my T20 journey. Today, I have decided to give 100% rest to my T20 bowling shoes."

He added:

"I want to thank the Sri Lankan cricket board team members and officials, Mumbai Indians cricket team and team members especially the owners and officials. Melbourne staff team members and officials, Kent cricket club team members and officials. Rangpur Riders team members and officials, Guyana Warriors team members and officials, Maratha Arabians team members and officials and the Montego Tigers team members and officials."

Malinga, known for his bleached hair, tattoos, pierced eyebrows, was a true Sri Lankan legend. He was an exceptional white-ball bowler and at his peak, he was unplayable and known for troubling the best with toe-crushing yorkers.

While my shoes rest, my love for the game will never ask for rest: Lasith Malinga

Towards the end of the video, Malinga emphasized the knowledge and experience that he has gained from the opportunities that he was blessed to receive while playing for leading clubs and franchises all over the world. He said:

"When I played with you all (the teams he thanked), I got a lot of experience. Now I want to share this knowledge with young cricketers. To all those who want to play cricket and dream to play franchise cricket or for their national teams, I feel I can share my experience with you all. Thanks to everyone again."

Many batsmen around the globe will breathe a little easier today given that the yorker master from Sri Lanka has called it a day. We would like to thank Malinga for being a true showstopper of the game.

