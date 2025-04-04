Legends Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting catch up ahead of PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play their first home match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday, April 5, when they take on Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will play host to the contest.

Ahead of the fixture, the head coaches of the respective side, Ricky Ponting and Rahul Dravid, were seen having a conversation at a nets session on Friday. In a video shared on RR's X handle, the former could be seen speaking to the latter, who is seen seated on a wheelchair with a heavy knee brace.

Rahul Dravid is still recovering from an injury that he sustained while playing a club match for Vijaya CC in March. He has been seen inspecting the pitch at different venues in IPL 2025 while seated on a wheelchair.

Prior to the game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 30, the 52-year-old said that he was recovering well. He admitted that playing cricket at his age may not have been a great idea.

"Recovering well. I got some great support. Just, unfortunately, at my age, playing cricket matches wasn't a great idea I think. But it's ok. It happens so it's fine," Dravid said. [Via India Today].

Ahead of RR's season opener against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, March 23, SRH head coach Daniel Vetttori had walked up to Dravid and shook hands with him.

PBKS look to maintain unbeaten run in IPL 2025; RR look for second straight win

PBKS are only one of the two teams who are still undefeated in IPL 2025, along with Delhi Capitals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in their season opener in Ahmedabad. They backed that result with a eight-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

RR began their season with two defeats in their opening two matches, but registered their first win of IPL 2025 by beating CSK by six runs in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30.

The inaugural IPL champions will be bolstered by the return of Sanju Samson for the fixture on Sunday. The 31-year-old was cleared by BCCI's Centre of Excellence to keep wickets after recovering from a finger injury.

Samson had been used as an impact player by RR in the first three matches of IPL 2025, with Riyan Parag leading the side.

