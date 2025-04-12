Long queue of fans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium for match tickets of RR vs RCB IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Fans gathered in large numbers outside the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, to get tickets for the upcoming IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two sides will square off at the venue in an afternoon contest on Sunday, April 13.

There seems to be a significant buzz among the cricket fans for RR's first home match of the season in Jaipur. A long queue was spotted outside the stadium, despite the heat, on Saturday, April 12. Here's a glimpse of the same:

The home team RR have claimed two victories from five games and are placed seventh in the IPL 2025 points table. RCB have fared slightly better, winning three out of their five games and are fourth in the standings, at the time of writing.

The Rajasthan-based team have 37 victories to their name from their 57 matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Sanju Samson and Co. will aim to come up with an impressive show at their home ground.

"Has really embraced his leadership role" - RR head coach Rahul Dravid on Sanju Samson's growth as captain

Rajasthan head coach Rahul Dravid recently opened up on Sanju Samson's stint as the team's captain. He emphasized that the keeper-batter is very eager and strives to improve constantly.

Dravid also highlighted that Samson has been very good with communication with his teammates and is very clear about what he expects from them. Speaking to Sportstar, the 52-year-old said:

"Captaincy is a skill where the more you do it, the better you become. e is always asking questions, eager to improve, and has really embraced his leadership role. There is great clarity in how he communicates with the group. He knows exactly what he wants from the team and what he aims to achieve."

Before arriving in Jaipur, Rajsthan played two matches at their adopted home ground, Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. They suffered an eight-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but bounced back by claiming a six-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their subsequent match in Guwahati.

