“Make sure he doesn't use it” - Rohit Sharma's hilarious quip during video call with Shane Bond's son after RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) veteran batter Rohit Sharma had a humorous exchange with Ryan, the son of Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowling coach Shane Bond, during a video call following their IPL 2025 encounter. The two teams faced off in the 50th match of the season on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

After being put into bat, MI posted a commanding total of 217/2. Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53) led the way with solid half-centuries. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya also made valuable contributions, both finishing unbeaten on 48 off just 23 deliveries.

In reply, the Royals struggled to build any momentum and were bowled out for just 117 in 16.1 overs, suffering a crushing 100-run defeat. Trent Boult and Karn Sharma were the standout performers with the ball for MI, each picking up three wickets.

Following the match, Rohit Sharma had a light-hearted video call with Shane Bond’s son, Ryan, during which he jokingly said:

“Hey Ryano! I just gave my bat to the old man right here. Make sure he doesn't use it, you use it. And smack it."

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav also shared a message, saying:

“Hope you’re well. All the best for your cricket and we’ll definitely meet soon.”

Shane Bond is married to Tracey Bond, and together they have three children: Katie, Hayley and Ryan.

Rohit Sharma has struck three half-centuries in the 2025 IPL season

After a slow start to his campaign—scoring just 82 runs in his first six innings—Rohit Sharma has turned things around impressively. He has notched up three fifties in his last four outings, playing a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians’ current six-match winning streak.

The veteran opener has now accumulated 293 runs in 10 innings, averaging 32.55 with a strike rate of 155.02, including three half-centuries.

