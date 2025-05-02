  • home icon
Rohit Sharma signs RR fast-bowler's jersey after MI's win in IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified May 02, 2025 11:00 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty
Rohit Sharma has accumulated 293 runs in 10 innings during IPL 2025. (Source: Getty)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Akash Madhwal had a special post-match moment as he got his jersey signed by Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma following their IPL 2025 encounter. The two sides faced off in Match No. 50 of the season on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Sent in to bat first, MI got off to a flying start, thanks to a commanding opening stand between Rohit and Ryan Rickelton, who put on 116 runs in just 71 deliveries. Rickelton hammered 61 off 38 balls, while Rohit chipped in with a composed 53 from 36.

Their strong foundation was followed by a powerful finish from Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya, both of whom remained unbeaten on 48 off 23 balls, taking MI to a massive 217/2 at the end of 20 overs.

In response, RR faltered from the outset, losing wickets at regular intervals and finding themselves at 47/5 inside the first five overs. Jofra Archer was the top scorer with 30 (27), but the Royals were eventually bowled out for just 117 in 16.1 overs, succumbing to a crushing 100-run defeat. Trent Boult and Karn Sharma starred with the ball, picking up three wickets each for MI.

After the match, a heartwarming moment unfolded as Akash Madhwal was seen in conversation with Rohit Sharma, during which the RR bowler got his jersey signed by the veteran opener.

Watch the video here:

With this commanding victory, MI climbed to the top of the points table with 14 points from 11 matches, while RR's playoff hopes have officially come to an end.

Rohit Sharma has smashed three fifties in his last four IPL 2025 matches

Rohit Sharma had a slow start to his IPL 2025 campaign, managing just 82 runs in his first six innings. However, the 38-year-old has found his form at the right time, notching up three fifties in his last four matches. His resurgence has been crucial to the Mumbai Indians' recent success, with the team winning all of their last six games.

Overall, the veteran right-hander has accumulated 293 runs in 10 innings this season at an average of 32.55. His tally includes three half-centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 76.

