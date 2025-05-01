Trent Boult knocks over Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13 as he swings big and misses in RR vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Trent Boult cleaned up Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 13 during their IPL 2025 clash. The two teams are facing off in the 50th match of the season on Thursday, May 1, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The dismissal occurred on the fourth delivery of the second over of the Royals' innings. Boult delivered a back-of-a-length ball, which Jaiswal attempted to slog across the line but missed entirely, resulting in the ball crashing into the stumps. The left-hander scored 13 off just six balls, including two sixes, before his departure left the hosts reeling at 18/2 in 1.4 overs.

Chasing 218, the hosts got off to a disastrous start, losing both openers, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (0) and Jaiswal (13), within the first two overs. Nitish Rana followed shortly after, managing just nine runs off 11 balls.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact. He dismissed captain Riyan Parag (16) and Shimron Hetmyer (0) off consecutive deliveries in the fifth over, leaving the Royals struggling at 47/5. At the time of writing, RR were 51/5 after five overs, with Dhruv Jurel (1) and Shubham Dubey (4) at the crease.

A brilliant batting display helps MI post 217 against RR

Asked to bat first, Mumbai Indians' openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton got off to a solid start, putting on 58 runs in the powerplay. Rickelton brought up his fifty off just 29 balls, as MI reached 99/0 halfway through their innings.

Rohit was equally impressive, bringing up his fifty off 31 balls, his third of the season. The duo added 116 runs off 71 balls before Rickelton was dismissed for 61 off 38 balls. Rohit, meanwhile, finished with 53 off 36 balls.

Later in the innings, both Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya finished strong, each scoring 48* off 23 balls. The visitors ended their innings at 217/2 after 20 overs.

