"Maxwell might be dropped first and then the captain might come under pressure" - Aakash Chopra on RCB's potential team changes in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons either Glenn Maxwell or Faf du Plessis might soon have to make way for Will Jacks in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playing XI if they don't fire with the bat.

RCB have won just one of their first four games in IPL 2024. Although they bounced back from a defeat in the tournament opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with a win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), RCB suffered reversals in their last two games against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), respectively.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about the team changes the Royal Challengers Bengaluru might have to make to trigger a turnaround in their fortunes.

"I feel Will Jacks is about to play. It's a matter of one more game if they go that far as well. I had probably said this before the tournament as well that you should somehow keep Will Jacks in the XI because he is coming with incredible form," he responded (14:50).

"He is in red-hot form, so he shouldn't be kept out. He bats and bowls off-spin. (Glenn) Maxwell might be dropped first and then the captain might come under pressure. The pressure will come on the captain because Will Jacks is an opener. I feel that's going to happen. Let's see when Will Jacks gets a chance to play," the former India opener added.

Du Plessis has aggregated 65 runs at an underwhelming average of 16.25 in four innings. Maxwell has fared even worse with the bat, scoring 31 runs in four hits at a dismal average of 7.75.

"There are a lot of expectations from RCB to make a comeback" - Aakash Chopra

RCB have lost two of their three home games. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's loyal fan base expects a comeback.

"There are a lot of expectations from RCB to make a comeback because you have won just one match and lost three. There are teams, if you see Mumbai, they haven't won even one. Delhi is also in the same boat, with one win and three losses from four games. However, there is a lot of loyalty towards RCB," he said (14:10).

The former KKR player reckons Vyshak Vijaykumar should be in RCB's bowling XI at home and Mahipal Lomror should be preferred over Rajat Patidar in the batting department.

"I feel you should play Vijaykumar Vyshak whenever you play in Bengaluru. You should keep him in the XI. You can keep anyone outside. You can actually play Mahipal Lomror in place of Rajat Patidar. Then you can use Dinesh Karthik as an Impact Player with Vijaykumar Vyshak," Chopra elaborated.

Vijaykumar registered impressive figures of 1/23 in four overs against KKR. However, the right-arm seamer was ignored for the LSG game, with Faf du Plessis and company opting to go with a batting-heavy lineup.

