"Maybe I was typecast" - Team India batter drops massive statement ahead of IPL 2025 season

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer dismissed criticisms of his batting against short-pitched bowling, calling it a case of 'typecasting' ahead of the 2025 IPL season. The 30-year-old recently helped India win the 2025 Champions Trophy with his consistent batting performances at No.4.

Iyer finished the tournament as the second-leading run-scorer with 243 runs at an average of 48.60 and a strike rate of 79.41 in five matches. The right-handed batter scored at least 40 in his last four innings, including the semifinal and final.

Talking about his perceived struggles against the short ball, Iyer said in a PTI interview (via India Today):

"Maybe, the perception was created or maybe I was typecast. But I always knew my strengths, my abilities and (there was also) the belief (that) I had in myself."

Shreyas Iyer also expressed satisfaction at playing the No.4 role in the Indian batting lineup in ODIs.

"I feel I belong to the No.4 position. Whether it was in the 2023 World Cup or now in the Champions Trophy, I enjoyed the most coming as No.4. It gives me a sense of belonging and that's where I am able to flourish. I will tirelessly repeat it to provide that balance in the middle order, whenever I represent India," he stated.

Iyer has been one of India's most consistent ODI batters over the last few years, averaging an impressive 48.22 at a strike rate of 100 in 70 outings.

"Prefer not to over-think and complicate my current process" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer remained tight-lipped when asked about the possibility of his return to the Indian Test side. He expressed his desire to fulfill his role as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain in the upcoming 2025 IPL season.

Iyer last played Tests for India in the home series against England last year before injuries and sub-par form led to his exclusion.

"I prefer not to over-think and complicate my current process. For now, I am living in the moment to fulfill my roles and responsibilities with Punjab Kings," said Iyer.

PBKS acquired Iyer's services as the IPL 2025 auction for the second highest price in league history of ₹ 26.75 crores. Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the IPL title last year, yet, was not retained by the franchise.

Meanwhile, PBKS have struggled for consistency in the IPL, with no playoff qualifications since their final run in 2014. They will begin their 2025 campaign under Iyer against 2023 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on March 25.

