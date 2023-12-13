Meet the youngest player and the oldest player in IPL 2024 auction list

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is scheduled to be held in Dubai on November 19 - the first time the event will be conducted overseas. On Monday, December 11, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the final player list for the auction. The initial auction pool had 1166 players, which has been pruned down to 333.

The final list features 214 Indian players and 119 overseas cricketers of which two are from associate nations - Namibia all-rounder David Wiese and Netherlands pacer Paul van Meekeren. In all, the auction list features 116 capped players, 215 uncapped players, and the two associate nation cricketers.

While a total of 333 players are eligible to go under the gavel, a maximum of 77 slots can be filled up by the 10 franchises at the IPL auction, which includes 30 overseas slots. Gujarat Titans (GT) have the highest purse of ₹38.15 crore heading into the auction followed by SunRisers Hyderabad (₹34 crore) and Kolkata Knight Riders (₹32.7 crore).

The youngest player and the oldest player in the IPL 2024 auction are from the same nation

Incidentally, the youngest and the oldest players in the IPL 2024 auction list are from the same nation. Afghanistan’s Allah Ghazanfa, a 16-year-old mystery spinner, is the youngest player who will be up for grabs at the auction, while former captain Afghanistan and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who will turn 39 on January 1, is the oldest.

A right-arm off-spinner born in July 2007, Ghazanfa has featured in four List A matches and three T20 so far. He has claimed four wickets in List A matches at an average of 39.75 and an economy rate of 4.54. In T20s, he has picked up five wickets at an average of 11.20 and an economy rate of 6.22 with a best of 4/15.

The youngster is currently representing Afghanistan in the ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup in Dubai.

As for Nabi, he made his IPL debut in the 2017 season. In 17 matches in the T20 league so far, he has claimed 13 wickets with his off-spin at an average of 31.38 and an economy rate of 7.14. With the willow, he has contributed 180 runs at a strike rate of 151.26.

Nabi represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) from 2017-2021 and was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the auction for the 2022 season.

The veteran cricketer has the experience of 366 T20 games in which he has scored 5370 runs and has claimed 331 wickets.