"MI family is now complete" - Fans erupt as Lasith Malinga joins Mumbai Indians as bowling coach

Former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga has joined Mumbai Indians (MI) as the team's new bowling coach ahead of next year's India Premier League (IPL 2024) season.

The five-time champions recently parted ways with Shane Bond, who served as the bowling coach for nine years. The Mumbai-based franchise roped in Malinga for the crucial role.

The slingly seamer has had a long association with MI in the past as well. He was part of the team for 12 seasons, and it remains the only team that he has played for in the IPL.

Malinga has had some experience in the role, considering that the was the fast-bowling coach for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the last two editions. It is worth mentioning that the 40-year-old was a mentor for MI in the 2018 season.

Following the announcement, several fans took to social media to express their delight over Malinga re-joining MI.

It is worth mentioning that Lasith Malinga is also the bowling coach for MI Cape Town (SA 20 League) and MI New York (Major League Cricket).

As a player, Malinga won four IPL trophies with MI. With 170 wickets from 122 wickets, he is the leading wicket-taker for the franchise.

"Truly an honour for me" - Lasith Malinga on being appointed as bowling coach for MI

Lasith Malinga has expressed his excitement over joining MI as their new bowling coach. He said that he is keen to work alongside head coach Mark Boucher, batting coach Kieron Pollard, and skipper Rohit Sharma.

"It is truly an honour for me to be appointed Bowling Coach of Mumbai Indians and my journey in the #OneFamily continues, following MI New York and MI Cape Town," Malinga was quoted as saying by MI's official website.

He added:

"I am looking forward to working closely with Mark, Polly, Rohit and the rest of the team, especially the bowling unit, whose approach I loved last season, and the young MI talent that has the potential to excel, backed by the passionate MI Paltan."

Rohit Sharma and Co. finished fourth after the league stage in IPL 2023, managing eight wins from 14 outings. Their campaign ended following a heartbreaking 62-run loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2.