MI vs SRH: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by four wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Bowling first after winning the toss, MI held SRH to 162-5 and then chased down the target in 18.1 overs. The result meant Mumbai registered their third win in IPL 2025, while Hyderabad succumbed to their fifth defeat in seven matches.

MI did a great job with the ball even though they did not pick up a wicket in the powerplay as some chances went down. Abhishek Sharma (40 off 28) and Travis Head (28 off 29) added 59 for the first wicket, but the runs came off 7.3 overs. Abhishek, who was dropped first ball, eventually perished in the deep to Hardik Pandya. Ishan Kishan (2) was then stumped off Will Jacks.

Head failed to get going despite spending decent amount of time at the crease. He too fell to Jacks, caught at long-off. Nitish Kumar Reddy (19 off 21) also failed to make an impact and holed out to long-on off Trent Boult.

Heinrich Klaasen (37 off 28) played another good cameo before missing a full toss from Jasprit Bumrah and getting knocked over. A late flourish pushed SRH past the 160-run mark.

Handy contributions from batters lift MI to win

Chasing 163, MI got off to a breezy start as Ryan Rickelton (31 off 23) and Rohit Sharma (26 off 16) added 32 in 3.5 overs. Rohit struck three sixes and was looking good for a big knock when he hit a full toss from Pat Cummins to cover. Rickelton also failed to convert his start, despite getting a reprieve due to the keeper's error. He miscued an off cutter from Harshal Patel to backward point.

Expand Tweet

Jacks (36 off 26), Suryakumar Yadav (26 off 15) and skipper Hardik Pandya (21 off 9) all played impressive cameos, but neither of them stayed till the end. Tilak Varma (21* off 17) guided the side home after a couple of wickets fell quickly.

MI vs SRH: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Jacks impressed with figures of 2-14 for MI from three overs. He also top-scored in the chase with 36. Rickelton also contributed a handy 31.

For SRH, Abhishek scored 40 and Klaasen 37. With the ball, skipper Cummins registered figures of 3-26.

Jacks was named Player of the Match for his impressive all-round effort.

