"Millions of us are praying for you" - Akshay Kumar reacts to Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post on son's birthday 

Popular Indian actor Akshay Kumar was moved by Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's emotional post on his son Zoravar's birthday.

Dhawan had posted a heartfelt message on Tuesday, December 26, wishing his son on his ninth birthday. He disclosed in the message that he hasn't seen his son for a year now.

It is worth mentioning that Dhawan and his ex-wife, Ayesha Mukherjee, got divorced earlier this year in October, and Zoravar has been living with his mother in Australia. Reacting to Dhawan's post, Akshay Kumar wrote in his Instagram story:

"Really moved to see this post. As a father, I know that nothing is more painful than not being able to see or meet your child. Hausla rakh Shikhar (Keep faith, Shikhar)... millions of us are praying for you to meet your son soon. God bless."

Akshay Kumar's Instagram story for Shikhar Dhawan.

On the cricketing front, Shikhar Dhawan has lost his place in the Indian team following the emergence of young openers Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He will lead Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

"Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day" - Shikhar Dhawan's birthday wish for his son

Shikhar Dhawan shared a long note on his son Zoravar's birthday. He revealed that he has been "blocked from everywhere", and he hasn't been able to talk to his son.

The 38-year-old wrote:

"It’s been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely."

"Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I’m doing and what’s new in my life. Love you loads Zora." he added.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee got married in 2012 and their son, Zoravar, was born in 2014.

