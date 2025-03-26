Moeen Ali is run out for 5 after turning back casually following mix-up with Quinton de Kock in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Moeen Ali gave away his wicket after a huge mix-up with opening partner Quinton de Kock. The incident took place against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26.

Chasing 152 runs for a victory, De Kock gave the visiting side an excellent start. The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter found batters at will and set the tone for the chase. However, Ali seemed to struggle with the bat and could manage only five off 12 deliveries before Maheesh Theekshana caught him short of his ground.

It was the first ball after the powerplay, and Ali tried to sneak in a second run with the field spread on. However, the former England all-rounder was sent back by Quinton de Kock, and Theekshana sent in a perfect throw to catch Moeen Ali short of the crease.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

However, Quinton de Kock continued his run-scoring spree to keep the Knight Riders in the hunt for the chase. At the time of writing, KKR are well-placed at 103/2 after 13 overs, with De Kock unbeaten on 67.

Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy pick up 2 wickets apiece as KKR restrict RR to 151/9

Kolkata Knight Riders spinners starred with the ball, as the visiting side restricted the Royals to 151/9 after electing to bowl first.

Moeen Ali, playing his first game for the franchise in place of unwell Sunil Narine, returned with figures of 2/23, including the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Rana. Varun Chakravarthy, on the other hand, dismissed Riyan Parag and Wanindu Hasaranga to keep the RR batters at bay.

However, a late impetus from Dhruv Jurel (33 off 28) and Jofra Archer (16 off seven) helped the home side go past the 150-run mark.

The Rajasthan Royals suffered a 44-run defeat in their IPL 2025 opener against the SunRisers Hyderabad and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

