“Moeen bhai se seekh rahe” - Rinku Singh bowls in the nets ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh was spotted bowling off-spin in the nets ahead of the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams will square off in the curtain raiser of the new season at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata tonight (March 22).

The defending champions have a new captain for IPL 2025 as they released Shreyas Iyer after a successful campaign last year. The Knight Riders management recently appointed experienced Ajinkya Rahane as their skipper for this season, with Venkatesh Iyer serving as his deputy.

Rinku Singh was the franchise's top retained player, receiving a paycheck of ₹13 crore. KKR posted a video on their official X handle on Saturday to give their fans a glimpse of an interesting moment from a practice session.

In the clip, Rinku Singh could be seen turning his arm over to bowl a few offs-spinners in the presence of his teammate Moeen Ali. When asked about his bowling, Rinku said:

“Moeen bhai se seekh rahe (Learning from brother Moeen)."

You can watch the video below:

Complete schedule of KKR for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 7:30 PM

March 31: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, 7:30 PM

April 3: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 6: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

April 11: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mullanpur, 7:30 PM

April 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Giants in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 26: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 29: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi, 7:30 PM

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 PM

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

May 17: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

Do you think KKR can defend their trophy this year? Let us know your predictions for IPL 2025 in the comments section!

