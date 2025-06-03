“MS Dhoni has also scolded many players” - Former India star’s huge statement on Shreyas Iyer’s altercation in IPL 2025 playoffs

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has backed Shreyas Iyer for his reaction towards Shashank Singh after Punjab Kings' (PBKS) win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash in Ahmedabad.

During the post-match handshake on Sunday, June 1, cameras caught Iyer abusing Singh. The batter had fallen run out for two runs, with PBKS still needing 38 runs for victory.

Reacting to Shreyas Iyer's verbal altercation with Shashank Singh, Pathan said that when there was a need to have a go at players, one must not hesitate to do so.

"Many people are saying that he shouldn't have gotten that angry. I have played a lot of cricket with MS Dhoni. He is called cool, calm and composed. But he has also scolded many players. When the time comes, you should scold as well," he said on his YouTube channel.

For almost the entirety of his career, MS Dhoni has been known for keeping his calm in the middle during a match. But Irfan Pathan revealed that he had seen the 43-year-old lose his cool when a need arose.

Irfan Pathan felt Shashank Singh's casual running angered Shreyas Iyer during IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Pathan said that it was the casual manner of Singh's dismissal which prompted Iyer to have a go at him after the match.

"Why was Shreyas Iyer right to react like that? No captain minds if you get out. Try to hit a four or a six, take calculative risks. It is T20 cricket, after all.

"But if you play casual cricket at such a time in the match when victory is close but the mistake can harm the team, that is what Shashank Singh did. He is a very good player, he is doing well. But his casual approach in the run out, that is why Iyer was upset with him and I completely agree with him," Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

With a victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, Iyer can become the first captain to lead two different sides to an IPL title.

