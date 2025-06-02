Video of Shreyas Iyer losing his cool at teammate goes viral after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was visibly furious at teammate Shashank Singh after the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the players happily shaking hands with one another after the win, the 30-year-old was seen abusing Shashank Singh when the duo came across each other.

The frustration from Iyer seemingly stemmed from Shashank Singh's run-out in the 17th over of the innings when the match had the potential to go either way. With Shashank driving towards mid-off, he was slightly slow in getting down to the non-striker's end, but Hardik Pandya didn't miss his shot to the stumps. Replays showed that the right-handed batter was short of the crease and had to walk back, scoring just two runs. However, it didn't stop the Punjab Kings from winning and sealing a spot in the final.

Watch the video here:

Iyer was on fire against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, hammering eight sixes in his unbeaten 41-ball 87* to help their side chase down 204 with five wickets to spare.

"I love such big occasions" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked how he managed to play the jaw-dropping knock, the Mumbai-born cricketer said being calm went a long way in propelling Punjab Kings to victory. At the post-game presentation, he elaborated, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"I don't know to be honest, I love such big occasions. I always say to myself and also to my colleagues in the team that the bigger the occasion, the calmer you are, you get the big results. Today was a right example where I was focusing more on my breathing rather than sweating out loud over there. As I mentioned right before the game that all players need to be assertive and show that intent from ball one. It's just that they weren't able to capitalize on the start they got but the intent was stupendous and even for me, I had to take some time."

Punjab Kings will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3 in Ahmedabad.

