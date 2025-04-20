MS Dhoni jokingly tries to hit Deepak Chahar with a bat ahead of MI vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni playfully pretended to hit Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Deepak Chahar with a bat ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams are set to face off in the 38th match of the season on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the game, on Saturday, April 19, CSK’s official X account shared a clip showing Dhoni and Chahar in conversation, during which the former picked up a bat and jokingly pretended to hit the MI pacer.

The two players share a strong camaraderie, as Deepak made his IPL debut under MS Dhoni's leadership in the 2016 season with Rising Pune Supergiant. Both players continued with the Pune franchise in 2017 before reuniting at Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

Chahar remained with CSK until the 2024 season before making a move to Mumbai Indians for the 2025 edition. During his time with the Super Kings, the pacer featured in 76 IPL matches and claimed an equal number of wickets.

CSK got the better of MI in their IPL 2025 clash at the Chepauk

The 38th match of IPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for April 20, will be a reverse fixture of their earlier encounter. The two teams previously faced off in the third match of the season on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After being put in to bat, the visitors had a disappointing outing, managing just 155/9 in their 20 overs, with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 31 off 25 balls. For CSK, Noor Ahmad picked up four wickets, while Khaleel Ahmed claimed three.

In the run chase, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a brilliant 53 off 26 balls, while Rachin Ravindra played a match-winning knock of an unbeaten 65 off 45 deliveries, guiding the hosts to a four-wicket victory with five balls to spare.

