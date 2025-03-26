Mumbai Indians players have a fun time while bonding over team dinner ahead of GT vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians' players seemed to have had a wonderful time as they engaged in a team dinner activity ahead of their second IPL 2025 game. The likes of Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard, who are Mumbai Indians' bowling and batting coaches, respectively, were also present as the franchise shared a video of the same on their social media.

The players seemed to be engaging themselves in a game of cards as they were all smiles while doing that. Bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar was hilariously seen playing with a dog to light up the environment. Chahar was notably one of their best performers as the five-time champions went down to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Mumbai Indians also continued their trend since 2012 of losing the first match of the tournament. Nevertheless, they will be boosted by the return of Hardik Pandya, who will led the side against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday, March 29. The all-rounder had to miss the franchise's opening fixture due to the slow over-rate imposed from the previous season.

Gujarat Titans hold upper hand in the head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans. (Image Credits: Getty)

The Gujarat Titans are 3-2 ahead against the Mumbai-based franchise in head-to-head records. The Titans have also won the last two matches between the two sides but only played once last year.

However, the 2022 title winners also opened their campaign with a defeat against the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. After conceding a massive total of 243, Shubman Gill and company were on track at one stage to chase it down but failed at the backend and eventually lost by 11 runs.

Rohit Sharma, who had missed out with the bat against the Super Kings, will be eyeing some runs against the Titans in Ahmedabad.

