Mumbai rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the MI vs RCB match in IPL 2024?

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) square off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 11.

The two teams have had horrid seasons so far in this year's IPL. Both languish at the bottom half of the IPL 2024 points table and will have to turn their campaign around to remain in contention for a playoff berth.

RCB have played five games so far this season, winning only one. Their sole victory came against the Punjab Kings at home. Since then, RCB have lost three on the trot and will be desperate to return to winning ways against MI.

Mumbai, meanwhile, won their first game of the season in their last outing against Delhi Capitals. Before that, they had lost three consecutive games. MI will look to keep the winning momentum going and move up in the points table.

With two heavyweight teams going up against each other, fans are expected to flock to the stadium in huge numbers. Much to their delight there is no chance of rain at all during the IPL 2024 game. There will be no cloud cover and thus, every chance of showers could be ruled out and no delays in game time are expected.

The temperature, meanwhile, will be hovering around the 30 degrees Celsius mark. The humidity will be on the higher side, meaning it will be humid during the game.

"We're going to do everything we can to win tomorrow" - RCB pacer Reece Topley

RCB pacer Reece Topley insisted that their ultimate goal is to play the IPL 2024 final and are taking one game at a time. Talking to reporters on the eve of the game, the left-arm pacer stated:

"The goal is still to qualify for finals and it's taking each game as it comes. We're going to do everything we can to win tomorrow and even if things don't go our way, it's not impossible to qualify. So I think we're just going to go about it a game at a time."

Can RCB qualify for the playoffs from here? Let us know in the comments.