Mumbai weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the MI vs DC match in IPL 2024?

The 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see Mumbai Indians (MI) host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 7.

Both teams have had a similar campaign so far in this year's T20 league. MI are winless from three matches and currently occupy the last spot in the points table. DC, on the other hand, are placed just above them with one victory from four games.

Mumbai lost to Rajasthan Royals in their last outing by six wickets. Batting first, MI could only muster 125 runs, which was easily chased by the Royals in 15.3 overs. With the tournament pick up pace slowly, MI need to return to winning ways to keep their hope alive of making it to the top four.

DC, meanwhile, suffered a humiliating defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 106 runs. Bowling first, they conceded 272 runs, with KKR batters taking the bowlers to all corners of the ground. In reply, Delhi were bowled out for 166 runs in 17.2 overs.

Both teams will be desperate for the two points on offer and will come out all guns blazing. Much to their delight, there is no chance of rainfall at all during the game in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon. There will be no cloud cover as well, meaning, an uninterruped game is on the cards.

Meanwhile, the conditions will be hot and humid, with the temperature ranging in the mid-30s. According to Accuweather, the air quality has been deemed 'poor.'

"We'll compete" - DC team director Sourav Ganguly ahead of MI clash

Delhi's director of cricket Sourav Ganguly lavished praise on that Mumbai Indians unit, saying that they have been a good and consistent team over the years.

However, he asserted that his team will not go down without a fight.

"Mumbai are a good side," Ganguly told reporters on the eve of the game. "We are a good team as well. We've won one game against Chennai. We expect Mumbai to play well because they have been a great franchise over a long period of time. They have some quality players, so you expect them to play well."

"But T20 is such a format that sometimes you get into this situation where you lose a couple of games and then you have to find a way to get back. So we expect them to play well. This is their home and this is a great cricketing venue in Mumbai. So we expect them to play well and it's going to be a good game tomorrow. We'll compete," he added.

