"My favorite football player is Neymar" - RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga reasons his unique celebration

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga made a superb comeback as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2022 on March 30. Bangalore restricted Kolkata to 128 runs before chasing it down at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

The Sri Lankan spinner, who returned with 1/40 in the last game against Punjab Kings, bounced back in some style. Hasaranga returned with impressive figures of 4/20 to break KKR's backbone. He produced a unique celebration on Thursday after picking up every wicket.

Throwing light on his celebration at the post-match presentation ceremony, Hasaranga said:

"My favorite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration, which I do."

Hasaranga first removed KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has been in blazing form with the bat. In his next over, the Islander dismissed Sunil Narine and Sheldon Jackson on two consecutive deliveries. His wickets sent KKR on the backfoot from where they never recovered.

He returned in the 15th over of the final over of his spell when he got the better of Tim Southee. The Kiwi holed out to Faf du Plessis, stationed in the long-on region.

#IPL2022 #RCBvKKR Wanindu Hasaranga's googly to right-handers since the start of 2020:159 runs197 balls25 dismissals6.36 average8 dismissal rate Wanindu Hasaranga's googly to right-handers since the start of 2020:159 runs197 balls25 dismissals6.36 average8 dismissal rate#IPL2022 #RCBvKKR

The two-time IPL champions posted 128 runs on the board and came up with an impressive bowling effort in the second innings. However, it was not enough for them to make it two in two.

After a crucial partnership between Sherfane Rutherford and Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik launched a counterattack to win the game with four balls to spare.

"Unfortunately I got one four" - Wanindu Hasaranga on his batting

After an impressive spell with the ball, Wanindu Hasaranga struck a crucial boundary to ease out the pressure on the non-striker.

Speaking about his batting, the Sri Lankan stated that he wanted to contribute to the team.

"It was a crucial situation - I tried to do my best for the team but unfortunately I got one four and then got out the next ball," he concluded.

More than with the bat, RCB will want Hasaranga to continue his wicket-taking spree in the upcoming games as they chase their maiden title. Hasaranga is currently the proud owner of the Purple Cap this season with five scalps under his belt.

