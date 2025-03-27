"Nahi marega" - Video shows fan's interaction before he ran onto the field to meet Riyan Parag in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match

A video of the fan, who breached security to meet Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Riyan Parag during their IPL 2025 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in Guwahati, has surfaced. The video shows a fellow spectator trying to warn him about the consequences of going onto the field of play.

The incident occurred as the all-rounder was preparing to bowl his third over of KKR's chase. But he couldn't as the fan came storming onto the ground. The fan came to touch the young cricketer's feet and hugged him before the authorities pulled him away.

In the video surfacing now, the fellow spectator tried to warn him that he could get beaten up if he went onto the pitch. However, he responded by saying:

"Nahin maarega bhai, main jaaunga. Main Riyan Parag ka fan hoon." (They won't beat me up, I will go. I am Riyan Parag's big fan).

Here's the concerned video of the fan, who is wearing the same shirt as the post above:

On the performance front, the Assam-born cricketer failed to make an impact for the Royals as they slumped to their second consecutive defeat. After managing four runs against the SunRisers Hyderabad, he smashed three sixes in his 15-ball 25 before falling to Varun Chakaravarthy against KKR.

With the ball, the 23-year-old delivered four wicketless overs for 25 runs.

"The plan was to get Quinny out early" - Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-match presentation, Parag stated that the Royals needed 170, which could have been the winning score instead of 151. However, he hopes the 2008 IPL champions will not repeat the same mistakes in the next game. He said (via ESPNCricinfo):

"I think 170 was a reasonable score but we fell short by 20 runs. The plan was to get Quinny out early but he didn't so we shifted to containing them in the middle overs. Last year the team wanted me to bat at No. 4 and I did that, and this time it's No. 3, so I need to be professional about it and I'm ok with it. We take the learnings and try not to repeat and come out against CSK with a fresher mindset."

The Royals' next match is against the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, March 30, in Guwahati.

