"Never looked that they can be beaten" - Fans erupt as KKR are crowned champions after 8-wicket win over SRH in IPL 2024 final

The IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on Sunday, May 26, proved to be a one-sided affair. KKR secured a comfortable eight-wicket win to secure their third title in the league's history.

SRH won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the decision didn't benefit them, as their batters fell like nine-pins. They were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 113, the lowest-ever total in an IPL final.

For KKR, Andre Russell claimed three wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Harshit Rana claimed two scalps apiece. Kolkata chased down the modest total in just 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Venkatesh Iyer shone with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 26 balls. Several fans took to social media, reacting to KKR's third IPL title win. Here are some of the top reactions:

Many fans lauded KKR for their dominant run throughout the season. It is worth mentioning that Kolkata were the table-toppers in the league stage as well, finishing with 20 points. They trumped SRH in Qualifier 1 by eight wickets to qualify for the final.

"Congratulations to the entire team on a remarkable achievement! Well done, team KKR Your hard work, dedication, and collaboration have paid off in a big way. You guys did an incredible job Well Deserved Team Ami KKR. Pure Dominance." commented a fan.

"Congratulations to the #KKR for clinching the #IPL2024 trophy! What a thrilling journey it has been, filled with nail-biting matches and spectacular performances. A well-deserved victory." wrote another.

"Congratulations to IPL KKRiders by far the best and most balanced team in the competition - not reliant on any player or players and a team that always had someone step up - kudos to KKR mgmt - a truly well deserved title - a team that has truly redefined T20 cricket," another said.

A number of Kolkata supporters were thrilled by their team's performance in the all-important summit clash.

"KKR never looked that they can be beaten. It's GG mentality all the way. Credit to the Captain Shreyas and management as well. All the other team in the playoffs looked far behind. Congratulations KKR," remarked a fan.

"Congratulations @KKRiders. You were the true champions this season. From coaches to mentors to players to owners, everyone was a superstar. Kudos and keep it up !" wrote another.

"Congratulations KKR & Gautam Gambhir. Thoroughly deserved champions of IPL 2024. This was a proper unit that played as a team." commented yet another.

Sunil Narine was the leading run-getter of the season for Kolkata, scoring 488 runs across 14 innings. In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy picked up the most wickets, bagging 21 scalps at an economy rate of 8.04.

"We waited for 10 years, credit to the management and the coaching staff" - Venkatesh Iyer on KKR winning IPL 2024

After the match, KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer expressed his pleasure with the team's IPL 2024 victory. He praised the team's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar for his contribution to the success of the franchise.

Talking about how Kolkata waited for 10 long years to hold the trophy again, Venkatesh said:

"Really happy, credit goes to Abhishek Nayar, all the credit in the world, the way he's worked for the franchise. Some contributions go unnoticed, I want to make sure they don't. He was the one who built this Indian core. We waited for 10 years, credit to the management and the coaching staff."

Mitchell Starc was adjudged the Player of the Match of the IPL 2024 final. He claimed the crucial wickets of Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi.

