"Nobody knows why Ishan Kishan isn't there" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma's selection for IND vs AFG T20Is

Aakash Chopra reckons Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma might have been picked ahead of Ishan Kishan in India's squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan as they can play as middle-order wicketkeeper-batters.

Mohali will host the first game of the three-match T20I series between the Men in Blue and Afghanistan on Thursday (January 11), with the other games to be played in Indore and Bengaluru. The selectors picked a 16-member squad for the series on Sunday, with Samson and Jitesh as the wicketkeeping options.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that no explanation has been given about Samson replacing Kishan as a wicketkeeper-batter option. He elaborated (2:20):

"Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson are the two wicketkeepers, although Samson wasn't kept as a keeper in the last two series. Ishan Kishan was going as a keeper but he is not there now. Nobody knows why Ishan Kishan isn't there, that's a different story."

The former India opener opined that the lack of vacant top-order spots might have forced the selectors to pick Samson and Jitesh. He explained (7:10):

"You have suddenly filled up the opening slot. Virat Kohli plays at No. 3, he doesn't play at No. 4. So the keeper has to bat down the order. You have only two keeping options who can bat down the order, one is Jitesh Sharma and the other is Sanju Samson."

Kishan opted out of the recent Test series against South Africa for personal reasons. There is no clarity about whether he has been ignored for the Afghanistan T20Is or he is still not available for selection.

"It's not necessary he can do that" - Aakash Chopra on Sanju Samson's ability to play as a middle-order wicketkeeper-batter

Sanju Samson's century in the final ODI against South Africa might have earned him a place in India's T20I side. [P/C: Getty]

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Sanju Samson's selection as a potential middle-order wicketkeeper-batter is based more on hope than actual performances at those positions. He observed (7:35):

"You are assuming that Samson will bat down the order. It's not necessary he can do that because you haven't seen him doing that. Let's be fair, he also plays in the top order for the Rajasthan Royals."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Jitesh Sharma is the only wicketkeeper who bats regularly in the middle order. He stated:

"Jitesh Sharma is the only legit keeper who bats down the order, everyone else bats at the top, whether it is KL Rahul, Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan. If any of them wants to strengthen his case, play at No. 4 or No. 5 in the IPL."

Chopra concluded by opining that any wicketkeeper-batter who isn't ready to bat in the middle order in IPL 2024, shouldn't expect to be picked in the Indian squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He added that players should bat for the franchise at the number they want to play for India.

