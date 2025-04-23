"Now you cannot say this is a weakness or that is a problem" - Aakash Chopra on MI ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Mumbai Indians (MI) don't have any weaknesses or problems heading into their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). He pointed out that Rohit Sharma's return to run-scoring ways has addressed the only concern they had previously.

MI will lock horns with SRH in Match 41 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23. With eight points from as many games, the visitors are placed sixth on the points table, and a convincing win on Wednesday can help them climb to the third spot.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that MI, unlike SRH, are on the ascendancy in IPL 2025.

"The SunRisers Hyderabad's sun is setting, and the Mumbai Indians are flying. They annihilated Chennai in the last match. Rohit has also come in form. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are in form, and Ryan Rickelton is looking good. Hardik Pandya has played some cameos in patches and picked up a five-wicket haul," Chopra said (10:05).

"Trent Boult is doing alright. He is bowling in different stages of the game. Jasprit Bumrah is looking hot. This team is looking good. Now you cannot say this is a weakness or that is a problem. There was a concern that Rohit wasn't scoring runs as an opener. When he too has scored runs, things become streamlined, and Mumbai are looking like that now," he added.

Rohit Sharma hadn't played a significant knock in his first six innings in IPL 2025. However, he smashed an unbeaten 76 off 45 deliveries in MI's nine-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mumbai on April 20.

"It could be an equal contest if Hyderabad score a lot of runs" - Aakash Chopra on MI's IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

MI registered a four-wicket win in their IPL 2025 home game against SRH. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad can challenge the Mumbai Indians in Wednesday's game only if they prepare a flat pitch and post a big total.

"I want SRH to make an absolutely flat pitch where their batters make runs because Hyderabad aren't able to perform if it's not a flat pitch. It could be an equal contest if Hyderabad score a lot of runs, or else the scales are tilted towards Mumbai," he said (11:10).

While opining that SRH are unlikely to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that a loss against MI would virtually knock them out of contention.

"Mumbai are the better side at this point in time. They have more bases covered, and the opposing team is struggling a lot. Let's be honest, their season is virtually over. If they lose this match, that's it. I feel the Orange Army is not going anywhere this time," Chopra observed.

The SunRisers Hyderabad's two wins in IPL 2025 have come at home. While Pat Cummins and company beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 44 runs in their tournament opener on March 23, they registered an eight-wicket win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous game in Hyderabad on April 12.

