"Nowhere near the finished article"- Ian Bishop feels SRH pace Umran Malik is still a work in progress

As Umran Malik continues to turn heads with his express pace in the 15th edition of the IPL, former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop feels the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler is still an uncut diamond and needs to be polished.

From clocking 157 kph to picking up a five-wicket haul to going for plenty, the 22-year-old has witnessed highs and lows all in one season.

While the noise for his inclusion in the Indian team continues to grow stronger, Ian Bishop believes Umran is still a work in progress. Speaking to Sportstar, the 54-year-old said:

"Malik’s pace distinguishes him from every other bowler around the country and beyond now. It has been heartening watching his control improve as the IPL has gone along. He is adding control and know-how to his skill set without losing velocity."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"He seems to be a quick learner and a very hard worker who is not overawed by the boundary hitting power of the modern batsman. He gets hit for boundaries and keeps running in harder. That is a great attitude to have. It helps to have a short memory in the T20 format as a fast bowler.

"Forget the inevitable bad over or bad games as quickly as possible and keep striving for a good performance with a smile and joy. It is important though to acknowledge that Malik is still a work in progress. He is nowhere near the finished article."

The Hyderabad franchise, who retained the speedster, has backed him to the hilt. SRH's fast-bowling coach Dale Steyn, in particular, has spent a lot of time with the youngster to help him develop his game.

It is evident that Umran Malik has gotten better with his line and length as the tournament has progressed. With 18 scalps in 12 outings, he is eighth on the Purple Cap list.

"He has a great feel for what a batsman is trying to do" - Ian Bishop on Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings (PBKS) fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has been another standout performer this season, especially at the end of the innings. The 23-year-old has one of the best economy rates in death overs, with the highest number of yorkers between overs 16-20.

Ian Bishop feels the ability to read the batter's mind is what separates Arshdeep Singh from his peers.

"Arshdeep has good accuracy and a great feel for knowing when to bowl what type of delivery. The control he has of his yorker and change of pace is brilliant. So, knowing when to use a specific delivery or change of pace and length is what makes him stand out."

Ian Bishop continued:

"A bowler can have a lot of variation, but he must know when to use it and have control of the delivery, especially when bowling at the end phase of the innings. He has a great feel for what a batsman is trying to do."

Arshdeep has scalped nine wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 7.87 per over. He has been one of the main reasons why Punjab are still alive in the competition.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep and Umran are likely to be rewarded for their good work in the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. With the senior cricketers likely to be rested, the two might get a nod for the five T20Is, starting June 9.

