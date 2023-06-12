"One of those players that we are more proud of than anyone else" - RR CEO on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals (RR) CEO Jake Lush McCrum has reserved high praise for opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal following the youngster's incredible outings in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

He stated that Jasiwal is a player that Rajasthan are very proud of, considering that it is the only franchise that he has been a part of. Speaking about the southpaw's fearless approach, McCrum recalled that when he first saw him bat, the opener played a scoop shot against a 145 kmph speedster.

During a conversation with News18 CricketNext, McCrum said:

"Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of those players that we are more proud of than anyone else because we’re the only franchise he’s ever been with. He was the first player I ever met in India, and the first thing I saw was when he was 16-17 at our trials, and it was a 145 kmph fast bowler. And he stepped across and he scooped him first ball. That’s the mentality of Jaiswal."

McCrum pointed out how it has been a tough journey for Jaiswal, as he has had to counter several challenges to reach where he is right now. He also suggested that RR have made a lot of efforts to groom the 21-year-old, elaborating:

"He’s had to fight for everything he’s achieved in life. He’s learned so much. We’ve developed him, whether we’ve helped him travel around the world, learned from different cultures, we’ve pushed him into business environments. So he has to present in front of those people."

Jaiswal was one of the standout performers for the Rajasthan-based side in IPL 2023. The left-handed batter amassed 625 runs across 14 games, which included one century and five fifties. Notably, he was named the Emerging Player of the Season.

"He'll play for India for many years to come" - Jake Lush McCrum on Yashasvi Jaiswal's future

Jake Lush McCrum predicted a bright future for Yashasvi Jaiswal, suggesting that the batter will serve Team India and RR for a very long time.

He highlighted that Jaiswal's hunger to be the best will take him a long way, adding:

"Anything that can challenge his mind to get him better prepared for the pressure situation. He's outstanding. I mean, just his hunger to win, his hunger to be the best. That's why he’s just been picked in the Indian squad. I think he'll play for India for many years to come, and he'll play for Rajasthan Royals for many, many years."

It is worth mentioning that Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of India's stand-by players for the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval. He replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad, who wasn't available to travel to England due to his wedding.

