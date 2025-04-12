"Paato che wicket?" - Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya have a fun exchange in Gujarati ahead of DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel engaged in a fun banter about the pitch ahead of the IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). The two all-rounders will lead their respective teams in the encounter on Sunday (April 13) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC recently posted a video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle to give a glimpse of an exchange between two Gujarati natives, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, during a net session. In it, Hardik was seen asking Axar if the pitch would be flat for their match. The Delhi captain replied that his counterpart should know about it as his team arrived at the venue earlier and started their net practice.

You can watch the banter between the two star all-rounders in the video below:

Hardik Pandya's tough time as MI captain continues in IPL 2025 as his team suffers four losses in five games

Hardik Pandya has endured a tough time as the Mumbai Indians (MI) captain ever since his reign's inception in IPL 2024. He faced backlash from the fans, and to make things worse, MI finished bottom of the points table. Pandya was hoping for a better season this year, but things haven't gotten better. MI have lost four of their first five games and are in the bottom half of the points table.

Here is MI's schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

April 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi, 7.30pm

April 17: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 20: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai, 7.30pm

April 23: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 27: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai, 3.30pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7.30pm

May 6: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, 7.30pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30pm

May 15: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, 7.30pm

