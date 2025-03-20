PBKS mark star Aussie all-rounder's return to team with special video ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Australia and Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has finally joined their camp ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise shared a video on their official social media handles as they spoke about the veteran, claiming him to have the potential to win a match even with his one functioning leg.

Maxwell was not retained by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2025 auction; hence, PBKS seized the opportunity. The swashbuckling all-rounder fetched a hefty price of ₹4.2 crore from the franchise and will return to their ranks ahead of the forthcoming edition. He will team up with coach Ricky Ponting and fellow Aussie cricketers in Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis and Marcus Stoinis.

Watch the video uploaded by PBKS as they wrote a caption:

"The wait is over."

The spin-bowling all-rounder was part of Australia's squad that reached the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals and lost to eventual winners India. Although the 36-year-old played a whirlwind cameo of an unbeaten 36 against England while chasing 352, he failed against India with both bat and ball.

Glenn Maxwell's breakthrough IPL season came for PBKS in 2014

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Maxwell released by the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2013, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) snapped him for ₹6 crore. The all-rounder was outstanding with the bat throughout that season, aggregating 552 runs in 16 matches at 34.50 alongside a strike rate of 187.75. With Punjab reaching the final that year, it has been their best performance in IPL till date.

The veteran had also played for the Delhi Capitals and RCB, but was released by the latter after a poor season in 2024. Meanwhile, PBKS will open their 2025 campaign against the Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer will lead the side this year and wasn't retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite leading them to title victory last season.

