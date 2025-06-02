PBKS players kick football towards Priyansh Arya stationed as target during rain break of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs MI [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) players enjoyed a fun game of football when rain delayed the start of their IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday (June 1). The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad played host to this encounter.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Just as the match was about to commence, rain made its appearance to halt the proceedings and send the players off the field.

Persistent showers caused a delay of more than two hours. While waiting for the resumption, some PBKS players indulged in a football game near the boundary ropes. They were seen kicking the ball towards Priyansh Arya, who stood as a target near the advertisement boards.

You can watch it in the video below:

Shreyas Iyer's POTM performance helps PBKS beat MI and advance to IPL 2025 final

After a lengthy rain break, the match commenced at 9.45pm IST, with MI batting first. Jonny Bairstow (38), Tilak Varma (44), Suryakumar Yadav (44), and Naman Dhir (37) chipped in with decent contributions to help the five-time champions set a respectable target of 204. Azmatullah Omarzai (2/43) was the top wicket-taker for Punjab Kings.

Shreyas Iyer then led the chase perfectly with a scintillating knock of 87* (41) to power his side to a comfortable five-wicket win in 19 overs. Josh Inglis (38) and Priyansh Arya (20) set the platform at the top of the order. Nehal Wadhera (48) then provided the required momentum in the middle overs when Iyer initially took some time to get his eye in.

Reflecting on his batting performance and the win, Wadhera said:

"I just wait for such games. I couldn't be more eager to play such a knock in a semifinal, such a crucial match. It's very close to my heart now. The plan was very simple. I was with Mumbai Indians for two years so I knew all about them and how they would attack me."

"I changed my batting accordingly today. I discussed with Ricky Ponting in the nets and I'm glad it came off. As for talks with Shreyas, he just told me to play my shots which were in my area," he added.

PBKS will lock horns with RCB in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

