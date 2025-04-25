PBKS star hilariously practises off-spin in nets ahead of IPL 2025 match vs KKR [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was hilariously seen practising off-spin during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2025 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at the Eden Gardens. In a video shared by the Punjab Kings, Chahal was seen bowling off-spin with a short run-up.

One of the most expensive players in the IPL 2025 auction, the 35-year-old fetched ₹18 crore from the PBKS. The wrist-spinner struggled in the first few games. However, he produced a stunning bowling performance against the Knight Riders in Mullanpur as PBKS successfully defended 111 on April 15.

In a video shared on social media, Chahal was seen taking a dig at the batter after he played a shot, by saying:

"Ghar mein khel raha hai? Cover pe out ho gaya. Cover ke haath mein." (Are you playing at home. You got out to cover by chipping the ball to the cover fielder.)

The Harayana-born cricketer struggled in the seven-wicket defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Mullanpur in their last game. Although the veteran spinner dismissed visiting skipper Rajat Patidar, he registered figures of 4-0-36-1.

Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign in jeopardy as they face PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders. (Credits: KKR X)

Although the PBKS are in a tricky fifth spot after succumbing to three defeats, their opponents and defending champions Knight Riders' IPL 2025 campaign is in jeopardy. The home side have already lost five matches out of eight and must win in Kolkata to stay in contention for the playoffs. The tough loss against the Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, while failing to chase a paltry 111, might still be playing on their minds as they play at the Eden Gardens.

The Knight Riders have also lost three matches at home this season, including their previous one against the Gujarat Titans. The fixture against the Titans saw them fail to chase down 199 in 20 overs as they were restricted to 159/8 in the end. Only Ajinkya Rahane managed to cross fifty for the Knight Riders in that game.

