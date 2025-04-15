PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 31 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. PBKS have won three out of their five matches and find themselves at sixth place in the points table. As for KKR, they are in fifth position, having won three matches and lost as many.

Ad

Punjab suffered an eight-wicket loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, PBKS posted an impressive total of 245-6 as Shreyas Iyer starred with 82 off 36. SRH, however, chased down the total without much trouble courtesy of Abhishek Sharma, who slammed 141 in just 55 balls.

Kolkata go into Tuesday's clash having thumped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in their previous match at Chepauk. Fielding first, KKR held a struggling CSK batting outfit to 103-9. Sunil Narine picked up 3-13, while Varun Chakaravarthy (2-22) and Harshit Rana (2-16) also made a big impact. In the chase, Kolkata cruised home with 59 balls to spare.

Ad

Trending

Today's PBKS vs KKR toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Shreyas Iyer said:

“I feel the wicket has been playing tremendously well for the last couple of matches. The dew comes in later, but the outfield doesn't skid through.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lockie Ferguson is out for PBKS due to injury, so Xavier Bartlett comes in. Also, Josh Inglis is in and Marcus Stoinis out. For KKR, Anrich Nortje is in for Moeen Ali.

PBKS vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ad

PBKS Impact Subs: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Praveen Dubey

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Anrich Nortje, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR Impact Subs: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukiul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell

Today's PBKS vs KKR pitch report

“The pitch looks like a wonderful pitch. It is absolutely rock hard, so the ball will come nicely onto the bat. Both teams that have batted first have scored 200-plus and been able to defend that. Punjab Kings have played here 7 times and they have won only twice.” - Simon Katich

Ad

Today's PBKS vs KKR match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Moeen Ali, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Spencer Johnson, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rovman Powell

PBKS vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Mohit Krishnadas, Saidharshan Kumar

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More