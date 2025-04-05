PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 18 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. This is the second match of the double-header. PBKS have made an impactful start to their IPL 2025 campaign, with two wins out of two. As for RR, they lost their first two matches before winning the third one.

Punjab thumped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by eight wickets in their previous match in Lucknow. Bowling first, PBKS came up with a clinical effort to keep LSG down to 171-7. In the chase, Prabhsimran Singh (69* off 34) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (52* off 30) smacked half-centuries as Punjab raced home in 16.2 overs.

Rajasthan registered their first win in IPL 2025 by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six runs in Guwahati. Batting first, RR posted 182-9 on the board as Nitish Rana slammed 81 off 36. Wanindu Hasaranga's four-fer then held CSK to 176-6. Despite the win, Rajasthan's batting is still a concern as both their top and middle-order have been inconsistent.

Today's PBKS vs RR toss result

PBKS have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Shreyas Iyer said:

“Looking at the last game, we were playing on a new surface and we want to see how the pitch plays. Same mindset here as well. We played the practice games here, so we know how the wicket will play.”

Punjab are going in with the same team. For Rajasthan, Tushar Despande is out due to a niggle, so Yudhvir Singh Charak comes in.

PBKS vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Maheesh Theekshana

Today's PBKS vs RR pitch report

“The surface looks pretty consistent. Expect it to stay consistent for 40 overs. There are some dry patches; it's pretty hard. I don't think the toss would matter. It is pretty windy, so there won't be much of dew as well. 170-180 could be the par score batting first." - Michael Clarke

Today's PBKS vs RR match players list

Punjab Kings squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vishnu Vinod, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Kumar Kartikeya

PBKS vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kannur Swaroopanand, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

