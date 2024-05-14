[Pictures] Nicholas Pooran and Naveen-ul-Haq visit Taj Mahal ahead of DC vs LSG IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players Naveen-ul-Haq and Nicholas Pooran visited one of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, ahead of their IPL 2024 match game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday (May 14). The two cricketers accompanied their close ones to the popular destination.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Pooran wrote:

"Road trip to the Taj Mahal, what an experience it was. It’s not just not a monument but actually a symbol of love."

For the unversed, the Taj Mahal is located in Agra (Uttar Pradesh), which is 222 kilometers away from Delhi. It is situated 330 kilometers from LSG's base in Lucknow.

On the professional front, both Pooran and Naveen have been impressive in the IPL this season. Pooran has amassed 363 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 162.05, including one half-century. Meanwhile, Naveen has scalped 10 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 9.51.

LSG in the race for IPL 2024 playoff berth

KL Rahul-led LSG are still in the race for a place in the IPL 2024 playoffs. They have six wins in 12 matches this season so far. A couple of wins in their last two league games against DC and Mumbai Indians (MI) will help them reach 16 points, which is usually enough to finish in the top four.

The Super Giants, however, are coming off the back of consecutive losses by big margins against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 98 runs and 10 wickets, respectively. They lost to DC by six wickets in their previous clash this season.

Meanwhile, table toppers KKR have become the first team to qualify for the playoffs with 19 points in 13 matches. Rajasthan Royals (RR) are second with 16 points in 12 matches. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SRH are third and fourth with 14 points in 13 and 12 games, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and DC have 12 points and could reach a maximum of 14 points. Gujarat Titans, MI and Punjab Kings have been eliminated from the playoffs race.

