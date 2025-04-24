"Play him in the XI straightaway" - Rahul Dravid's cheeky demand ahead of RCB vs RR IPL 2025 match

With former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players doing well against their ex-franchise this season, Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid made a cheeky demand. He quipped that they will look to slot any player in their XI who previously featured for RCB. However, Dravid acknowledged that the Royals cannot afford any more slip-ups in the tournament if they are to win the trophy.

Ad

The likes of KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Siraj have played critical roles in inflicting three successive home defeats on RCB. Rahul struck an unbeaten 93 for the Capitals. Meanwhile, Chahal and Siraj bowled match-winning spells for the Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, respectively, scripting wins for their teams.

At a presser on Wednesday, Dravid quipped ahead of the match against RCB in Bengaluru on Thursday, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

Ad

Trending

"Do we have an RCB player from last time? Play him in the XI straightaway!"

However, the former Team India coach said they need to make a move up the points table quickly and cannot afford any mistakes in the remaining games.

"We know we have to play well to be still alive in this tournament. Every game from here on, the position we find ourselves in, we can't afford to make many mistakes. We've got to start climbing that table quickly and we've got to start winning games quickly, there's no options, no chances of slipping up anymore."

Ad

The Royals are currently eighth in the standings, losing six out of eight games. The last two defeats would have hurt them the most as Rajasthan lost from positions where they were favourites to win. The Royals suffered a super-over defeat to the Delhi Capitals and failed to score a manageable nine runs off the final six balls against the Lucknow Super Giants.

"Not really sure what specific franchises might have wanted from their curators or from their pitches" - Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked why most teams are struggling to win at home in IPL 2025, Dravid opined that most of the players are in the first year of their big auction cycle. Hence, they will take a year or so to get accustomed to the conditions. The 52-year-old elaborated:

Ad

"I'm not really sure what specific franchises might have wanted from their curators or from their pitches. But yeah, I think home advantage, generally, the teams are new as well, right? It's the first year of a big auction cycle, so for a lot of the players, even though they may be your home players, they are playing for those teams or those grounds for the first time. So maybe sometimes, I think that when you just have a big auction and there's a change of squad and a change of team, the home advantage may not be that significant."

The Royals have already lost to RCB once in IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More