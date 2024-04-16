Playing 11 to have featured for both KKR & RR in the IPL ft. Trent Boult 

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are scheduled to face each other in a riveting top-of-the-table clash in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Both sides have lost only one encounter each this season, and have made an early case to make it to the playoffs and perhaps even more.

The upcoming contest at the Eden Gardens is the second of the five consecutive home games for KKR. They marked their return to the iconic venue in style, with a comfortable win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to bolster their net run rate on April 14.

RR, on the other hand, had to grind in a bid to return to winning ways. After a last-ball loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT), the inaugural winners were involved in a low-scoring thriller against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur and managed to get the points with one ball to spare.

Over the years, several talented players have had the opportunity of representing both franchises. On that note, let us make a playing XI out of those players ahead of the KKR-RR clash in IPL 2024.

Batters: Robin Uthappa, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi

Robin Uthappa had a prolific stint with KKR from 2014 to 2019. His iconic 2014 season is remembered fondly by the franchise as he went on to win the Orange Cap for his 660 runs, as KKR lifted their second title. However, his stint with RR was largely forgettable as he donned a middle-order role. He spent only one year with the team in the 2020 season, where he scored only 196 runs at an average of 16.33.

Ajinkya Rahane is a big part of RR's legacy in the IPL, having spent several seasons with them before and after their two-year ban. The veteran batter has even led the side to the playoffs. Following a poor stint with the Delhi Capitals (DC), Rahane made a switch to KKR for one season in 2022. After scoring only 133 runs in seven matches, he was released from the squad.

Reigning RR skipper Sanju Samson is arguably one of the franchise's greatest players. In the 2022 edition, he led the team to their first final since 2008 and has been the franchise's leading run scorer as well. His IPL journey had actually started with KKR in the 2012 season, but he failed to attain a single appearance that season.

Rahul Tripathi is currently warming the bench with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), but he was a consistent feature in the playing XI for both RR and KKR during his time there.

All-Rounders: Yusuf Pathan, Jason Holder

Yusuf Pathan had historic stints with both KKR and RR, winning titles with both franchises. He made his reputation through his association with RR, earning the tag of one of the most destructive hitters in the country. He was also a vital cog in the KKR middle order and was part of both their triumphs in 2012 and 2014.

Jason Holder spent one season each with KKR and RR in the IPL, in 2016 and 2023 respectively. He was released after mostly acting as a backup throughout those seasons.

Bowlers: Iqbal Abdulla, Brad Hogg, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult and Morne Morkel

Not many spinners have represented both KKR and RR in the competition. However, the two options in Iqbal Abdulla and Brad Hogg provide good variation to the bowling attack, whose strength is clearly pace bowling.

The trio of Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, and Morne Morkel present themselves as a potent and versatile pace bowling unit. Boult is proficient with the new ball and being a left-arm pacer provides variety. The New Zealand international did not have the most impactful stints with KKR but is now one of the best bowlers in the league, being RR's spearhead.

There are a lot of similarities between Prasidh Krishna and Morne Morkel. Their height, pace, and ability to extract pace from the wicket are valued by teams. Morkel had his best moments with the Delhi side in the 2012 season, but he was unable to live up to the billing in KKR and RR.

RR broke the bank (INR 10 crores) for Prasidh Krishna at the 2022 mega auction and the move paid off as he played a key role in the team's run to the final that season. However, he has missed the 2023 and 2024 seasons entirely due to injuries.

