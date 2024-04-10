"Please play a little cautiously" - Aakash Chopra to Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 clash vs Gujarat Titans

Aakash Chopra has urged Yashasvi Jaiswal to adopt a slightly more circumspect approach in the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) IPL 2024 clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

The two sides will square off in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 10. Sanju Samson and company are perched atop the points table with an all-win record and will want to continue their victorious run in their fifth outing.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Jaiswal as the first Rajasthan Royals player in focus in Wednesday's game.

"My first player in focus, who has been there since the first match and has become even more now, because Yashasvi Jaiswal, my brother, it's been many matches, hit now. The way you are getting out against left-arm pacers when they bowl short balls, you might get a left-arm pacer in this team, if they wish to play Spencer Johnson or Joshua Little," he reasoned (2:05).

"So they might trouble you again by bowling short balls. So please play a little cautiously because no one has spoken about it thus far and I am still saying that based on the performances in the first seven matches, a question shouldn't be raised over your place with regards to the T20 World Cup. However, people will say something, their job is to talk," the former India opener added.

Jaiswal has aggregated 39 runs at a dismal average of 9.75 in four innings in IPL 2024. The left-handed opener will want to return to run-scoring ways to put any doubts about his place in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to rest.

"The second player I am seeing in focus for this particular game is Riyan Parag" - Aakash Chopra on Rajasthan Royals middle-order batter

Riyan Parag is the Rajasthan Royals' top run-getter in IPL 2024 thus far. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Riyan Parag as the second Rajasthan Royals player to watch out for.

"The second player I am seeing in focus for this particular game is Riyan Parag because the opposing team will throw a lot of spin at you. Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad will be there in that and it won't be a big deal if they play Sai Kishore as well in this match," he explained (2:55).

"Then you will need stability in the middle order. If you have to neutralize spin a little, you will have to look towards Indian players. That player, in my opinion, will be Riyan Parag. So we shall find out whether we will get to see Parag's fire or not," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra named Nandre Burger as the third Rajasthan Royals player in focus against the Gujarat Titans.

"The opposing team's biggest player is at the top. The cream is right at the top. It includes Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan and Wriddhiman Saha, who will play if he is fit. So if you have to make the initial attack - Nandre Burger or Trent Boult. I am going with Nandre Burger because he has slightly more pace," he reasoned.

With six scalps in four games, Burger is RR's second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. Only Yuzvendra Chahal (8) has accounted for more dismissals than the South African left-arm seamer for the franchise.

