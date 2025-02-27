Preity Zinta reveals reasons behind PBKS' success in IPL 2014 while answering a fan query

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta recently made a shocking claim when asked by a fan on X about the reason behind their team's successful run in IPL 2014.

The Bollywood actress attributed the team's success during that season to George Bailey's captaincy and dynamic batting performance in the powerplay. She also stated that there was not much interference from the owners, which played a key role in them reaching the final.

Zinta also credited Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, and the bowling unit for the success. When asked about the same during a Q&A session on X, Preity Zinta wrote:

Dynamic batting in the first six overs, great captaincy by George Bailey, no interference from owners & very less chopping and changing in the team. Over all fantastic bowling & teamwork & the wonderful MM partnership, which was Maxi and Miller and of cours"

PBKS had a memorable run in IPL 2014, as it was the only time they reached the final, where they lost to eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They entertained fans that year with the flamboyant stroke play, courtesy of Virender Sehwag, Wriddhiman Saha, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, and George Bailey.

PBKS' IPL 2025 campaign will begin on March 25 against Gujarat Titans

The Punjab Kings will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will be looking to start fresh this season under the new captain and coach duo of Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting.

Here is PBKS' complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST):

March 25: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM

April 1: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7:30 PM

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, 7:30 PM

April 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh, 7:30 PM

April 12: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in New Chandigarh, 7:30 PM

April 18: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7:30 PM

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Chandigarh, 3:30 PM

April 26: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7:30 PM

April 30: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7:30 PM

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7:30 PM

May 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, 7:30 PM

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3:30 PM

May 16: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 7:30 PM

