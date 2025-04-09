Preity Zinta all smiles during heartwarming chat with centurion after PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Apr 09, 2025 10:59 IST
Priyansh Arya. (Image Credits: Punjab Kings X)
Priyansh Arya. (Image Credits: Punjab Kings X)

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was seen congratulating centurion Priyansh Arya after their narrow win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8. The Bollywood actress was all smiles while chatting with Arya and a PBKS support staff member beyond the boundary line following the game.

The 24-year-old batter sizzled on Tuesday amid their top-order failing massively. Despite Punjab Kings sliding to 83/5 at one stage, Arya put his foot down and took Matheesha Pathirana to the cleaners as he got to the three-figure mark with a boundary. With the youngster needing only 39 balls to reach the milestone, he became the second-fastest India to score an IPL hundred.

Watch the conversation between Preity Zinta and Priyansh Arya:

The youngster's 42-ball 103 scripted a total of 219 for the hosts, while Shashank Singh (52*) and Marco Jansen (34*). The Super Kings tried their best with contributions from Devon Conway (69), Shivam Dube (42) and MS Dhoni (27) coming, but they fell 18 runs shy of the target.

"When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we will look for singles and doubles" - Priyansh Arya after PBKS' win

Priyansh Arya. (Image Credits: IPL X)
At the post-match presentation, Arya revealed that captain Shreyas Iyer wanted him to play his natural game, but the youngster said he felt the need to play according to the situation. The southpaw said:

"Out of the world feeling, I feel very happy but I feel I should contribute more to the team. Shreyas told me to bat with intent, you go for it even with your first ball after I got out last match. When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we will look for singles and doubles, but he told me you play the way with whatever first comes to your mind. All bowlers are good, any bowler could have troubled me."

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad in an away fixture on Saturday, April 12.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
