Preity Zinta all smiles during heartwarming chat with centurion after PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta was seen congratulating centurion Priyansh Arya after their narrow win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 8. The Bollywood actress was all smiles while chatting with Arya and a PBKS support staff member beyond the boundary line following the game.

Ad

The 24-year-old batter sizzled on Tuesday amid their top-order failing massively. Despite Punjab Kings sliding to 83/5 at one stage, Arya put his foot down and took Matheesha Pathirana to the cleaners as he got to the three-figure mark with a boundary. With the youngster needing only 39 balls to reach the milestone, he became the second-fastest India to score an IPL hundred.

Watch the conversation between Preity Zinta and Priyansh Arya:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The youngster's 42-ball 103 scripted a total of 219 for the hosts, while Shashank Singh (52*) and Marco Jansen (34*). The Super Kings tried their best with contributions from Devon Conway (69), Shivam Dube (42) and MS Dhoni (27) coming, but they fell 18 runs shy of the target.

"When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we will look for singles and doubles" - Priyansh Arya after PBKS' win

Priyansh Arya. (Image Credits: IPL X)

At the post-match presentation, Arya revealed that captain Shreyas Iyer wanted him to play his natural game, but the youngster said he felt the need to play according to the situation. The southpaw said:

Ad

"Out of the world feeling, I feel very happy but I feel I should contribute more to the team. Shreyas told me to bat with intent, you go for it even with your first ball after I got out last match. When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we will look for singles and doubles, but he told me you play the way with whatever first comes to your mind. All bowlers are good, any bowler could have troubled me."

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad in an away fixture on Saturday, April 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More