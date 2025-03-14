Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting gets grand welcome as he joins franchise ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) head coach Ricky Ponting received a grand welcome after joining the team camp ahead of the IPL 2025 season. After serving as head coach for Delhi Capitals over the past few years, Ricky Ponting joined PBKS before the mega auction last December.

He was present with the team management during the auction and helped them build a quality squad. They also managed to rope in last year's IPL-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, with a massive ₹26.75 crore bid. Under the new captain-coach duo of Iyer and Ponting, PBKS will be hoping to win their maiden trophy this season.

The Punjab franchise recently shared a special video their official X handle to welcome their head coach into the camp. The post was captioned:

𝘽𝙪𝙩 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙥𝙝𝙮 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙢𝙚, 𝙄 𝙘𝙖𝙣’𝙩 𝙖𝙫𝙤𝙞𝙙!

You can watch the video below:

Ricky Ponting's journey with PBKS in IPL 2025 will commence on March 25 with a match versus GT in Ahmedabad

PBKS will commence their journey in IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with a match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 25. Punjab Kings will play four home games in Mullanpur and the remaining three in Dharamsala.

Here is PBKS' complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST):

March 25: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 7.30pm

April 1: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, 7.30pm

April 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh, 7.30pm

April 12: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7.30pm

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in New Chandigarh, 7.30p.

April 18: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Chandigarh, 3.30pm

April 26: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30pm

April 30: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7.30pm

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7.30pm

May 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, 7.30pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30pm

May 16: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 7.30pm

