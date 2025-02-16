Rajasthan Royals Schedule IPL 2025: Complete RR match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) will open their 2025 campaign against last year's runner-up SunRisers Hyderabad in an away fixture on March 23. Although the Royals have not lifted the coveted trophy since the first edition, they have been among the consistent performers in the last three seasons.

The Rajasthan-based franchise shone brightly in the group stage of the tournament but tapered off towards the fag end and eventually lost to the SunRisers by 36 runs in the playoff fixture.

The Royals will also hope that their captain Sanju Samson, who has undergone surgery for a finger injury, will be fit in time for the season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST)

March 23: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 4:00 pm

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 8:00 pm

March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, 8:00 pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, 8:00 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8:00 pm

April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur, 4:00 pm

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 8:00 pm

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 8:00 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 4:00 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 8:00 pm

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 8:00 pm

Jofra Archer becomes Rajasthan Royals' most expensive buy ahead of IPL 2025

As far as the Royals' performance in the IPL 2025 auction goes, England speedster Jofra Archer became their most expensive player in the auction, fetching ₹12.5 crore. The Barbadian started his IPL career with the franchise in 2018 and notably won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the 2020 edition with the Royals. He picked up 20 scalps in 14 games at 18.25 alongside an economy rate of only 6.55 in that season.

RR squad for IPL 2025

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akash Madhwal, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh, Ashok Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, and Kumar Kartikeya.

