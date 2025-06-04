Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma lead the way as RCB team break into a dance to celebrate IPL 2025 triumph [Watch]

After clinching the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players, led by Rajat Patidar and Jitesh Sharma, celebrated with unrestrained joy, dancing their hearts out upon returning to the team hotel. They secured a hard-fought victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the wake of their historic IPL victory, RCB players erupted in joyous celebration, letting loose and dancing exuberantly as they arrived back at the team hotel.

Fans can watch the celebration video here (via RCB's X handle):

After being sent in to bat, RCB posted 190/9 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the charge with a top score of 43 runs off 35 balls, while Mayank Agarwal (24), Rajat Patidar (26), Liam Livingstone (25), and Jitesh Sharma (24) made important contributions down the order.

In reply, the Punjab Kings’ top-order batters got the starts but failed to convert them into big innings. The match came down to needing 72 runs off the final five overs. Shashank Singh put in a valiant effort, scoring an unbeaten 61 off 30 balls, but he lacked support from the other end, as PBKS fell just six runs short, finishing at 184/7.

To celebrate their title triumph, the franchise will hold an open-top bus parade in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4, starting from Vidhana Soudha and concluding at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

“I am very happy for Virat bhai” - RCB vice-captain Jitesh Sharma dedicates IPL 2025 win to Virat Kohli

Following the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s triumph over the Punjab Kings to win the IPL 2025 title, vice-captain Jitesh Sharma dedicated the victory to veteran Virat Kohli, who has been part of the franchise since the very first season in 2008. Speaking to broadcasters, he said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“I can't express myself at the moment. I am very happy for Virat bhai. He has waited to 18 years and I can understand what he can feel. When you feel this tournament for someone else, it becomes magical. When you play for yourself, you become a bit subdued. But when playing for someone else, it becomes great."

Jitesh played in all 15 matches, scoring 261 runs at an average of 37.28 and a strike rate of 176.35, including one half-century.

