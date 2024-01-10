"Ravi Bishnoi for me" - Sunil Gavaskar on choosing between Bishnoi, Kuldeep and Chahal for a place in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Ravi Bishnoi should be India's preferred wrist-spinner for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA in June.

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, with the first game to be played in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav are the two wrist-spinners in the Men in Blues' 16-member squad for the series.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Gavaskar was asked to choose between Bishnoi, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal as India's preferred wrist-spinner for the global event. He responded:

"Ravi Bishnoi for me because apart from bowling, he is a very good fielder. He is a better fielder than Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal."

The former India captain added that Bishnoi can also wield the willow effectively. Gavaskar highlighted that the Lucknow Super Giants spinner took his team over the line in Avesh Khan's company in their IPL 2023 away game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"He can bat as well, the way he applied his brains and won his side the match with his calmness in the last IPL," He continued. "I feel he and Avesh Khan had won their side the match against RCB. So Ravi Bishnoi for me."

Ravi Bishnoi has picked up 34 wickets at a reasonable economy rate of 7.14 in 21 T20Is. He was the Player of the Series for the five T20Is at home against Australia but didn't get to play a game on the recent South African tour.

"Arshdeep Singh is far ahead" - Irfan Pathan on the race between Arshdeep, Mukesh and Avesh for a place in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Arshdeep Singh has picked up 59 wickets in 42 T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

Irfan Pathan was asked who is ahead in the race among Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan for a place in India's 2024 T20 World Cup squad. He replied:

"Arshdeep Singh is far ahead. He has not performed as well in T20 cricket as we were expecting for sure but he performed very well in ODI cricket on the South African tour. It will be easy for him to carry that confidence into T20 cricket based on his skills."

The former India all-rounder feels Arshdeep's left-handed angle and ability to bowl effectively in the powerplay and at the death gives him a headstart over Mukesh and Avesh. He said:

"The IPL will be extremely important but among these three, I feel Arshdeep Singh is ahead at the moment. Mukesh and Avesh have the skills, but being a left-armer who can bowl with the new ball and yorkers with the old ball, Arshdeep brings different skills that are needed in a team."

Arshdeep picked up 10 wickets in the recent three-match ODI series against South Africa and was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should Ravi Bishnoi be India's preferred wrist-spinner for the 2024 T20 World Cup? Yes No 0 votes