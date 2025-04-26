Ravi Shastri picks four youngsters from IPL 2025 who can make it big in international cricket

Former Indian cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has picked four uncapped youngsters from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season who he thinks can make it big in international cricket. The ongoing IPL season has seen several youngster perform well for their respective sides.

On an episode of The ICC Review with host Sanjana Ganesan, Shastri expressed his excitement over some of the uncapped Indian youngsters. He picked Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Ayush Mhatre, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Vaibhav Suryavanshi, and Punjab Kings (PBKS) openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh as his best four.

“The two Punjab openers (Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh) as well, they give it a smack," he said.

Prabhsimran has scored 209 runs this season at a strike-rate of 168.54, while Priyansh has made 254 runs at a strike-rate of 201.58.

Ravi Shastri spoke at length about Ayush Mhatre and how his approach and skills have impressed him. Mhatre came in as a replacement for CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and has shown his potential right away.

“The shots, the three shots this Ayush Mhatre played against the Mumbai Indians the other night in Mumbai. The way he took off, unbelievable shots for a 17-year-old, against a star-studded Mumbai Indians line-up to come out and express himself in that fashion caught everyone's eye. I think Ayush Mhatre has got a future. When I look at him, some of the shots he played, I think this guy, if he's handled properly and is with the right kind of people, he is someone who can go a long way," he explained.

The former Indian legend also spoke about Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smacked a six off his first ball in the IPL. The 14-year-old scored 34 off just 20 balls against Lucknow Super Giants.

“I think the first shot he played, that would have taken everyone's breath away. But, he's young, so I would say just let him play a bit because it's at that age, there's bound to be failure as well. It's how he handles failure," Shastri added.

He also hit two sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Ravi Shastri issues a word of caution for Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Talking more about the 14-year-old in particular, Ravi Shastri said that there will be a lot of short balls and other things that bowlers will go with against him. He said that if a batter smashes the bowler for a six off the first ball, then the age of the batter will no longer matter.

“People will come up with new things. There'll be lots of short stuff thrown at him. When you tonk someone's first ball for six, then you show no mercy. Then you don't care whether he's 14 years old or 12 years old or 20 years old," he stated.

Ravi Shastri added that while he has shown great aggression and potential, Suryavanshi would have to get used to whatever the bowlers come up with against him.

